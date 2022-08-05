Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

AEHR stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $400.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,407,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,533,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,423,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

