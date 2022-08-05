Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 5.0 %
AEHR stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $400.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
