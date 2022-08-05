Howdoo Trading 29.5% Higher This Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003683 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00131792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00033421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065991 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io.

Howdoo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.