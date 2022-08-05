HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.78) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on HSBC in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 570 ($6.98) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 720 ($8.82) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 622.80 ($7.63).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 540.80 ($6.63) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95). The company has a market cap of £108.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 965.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

