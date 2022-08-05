HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Increased to GBX 780 by Analysts at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a report on Tuesday. Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $609.86.

HSBC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

