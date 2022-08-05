Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 4,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $4,020,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $1,748,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Hub Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

