Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.
Hub Group Price Performance
Hub Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 4,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.