Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

HPP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 117,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,422 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

