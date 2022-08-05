Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($59.79) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSS opened at €58.48 ($60.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.26. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($61.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

