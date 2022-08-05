Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €65.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday.

ETR BOSS opened at €58.48 ($60.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.26. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

