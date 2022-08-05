Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $228.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $237.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

