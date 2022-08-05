Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.77.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 47,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

