ICF International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

ICF International Trading Down 0.3 %

ICFI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.64. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ICF International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

