ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $26.64 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.64 million and approximately $549,398.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.42 or 0.00023312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00619754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015058 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
