ICHI Price Reaches $5.37 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00023048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $516,512.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00626086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,352 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

