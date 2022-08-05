ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 1,966 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,129,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.50. 2,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,533. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

