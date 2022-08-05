ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 20,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Campbell Soup makes up approximately 0.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,639 shares of company stock worth $2,715,969 over the last ninety days. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. 34,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

