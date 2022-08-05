ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

ETSY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.91. 74,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,618. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

