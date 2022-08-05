ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $2.57 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,594 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 127,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,150. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

