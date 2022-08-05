ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $5.97 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

MMM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.64. 135,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,593. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.60. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

