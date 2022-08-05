ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 220,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EWJ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. 181,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

