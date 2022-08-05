ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,671. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

