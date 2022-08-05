ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 28,894 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $127,449,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays dropped their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

WDAY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,944. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,331.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

