ICON Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, ICON has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $308.40 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. By using the high-performance blockchain engine, ‘loopchain’, ICON projects to connect various blockchain communities and build an environment where blockchain technology can be applied to real life. ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. “

