IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Performance
IEC Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.
About IEC Electronics
