Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32 billion-$15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.76. 1,058,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

