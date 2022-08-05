ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,413.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 67.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,182.31 and $1,413.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00261512 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,943,765 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.