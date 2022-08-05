Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

