IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.
IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter.
IMV Trading Up 3.2 %
IMV stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.65. 33,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.85. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
