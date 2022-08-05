Information Services Co. (ISV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:ISV traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.99. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Doug Emsley purchased 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,910.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

