Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE:ISV traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.51. 12,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.08. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.93 million and a PE ratio of 11.97.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doug Emsley purchased 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,910.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

