Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday.
Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE:ISV traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.51. 12,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.08. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.93 million and a PE ratio of 11.97.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Doug Emsley purchased 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,910.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
