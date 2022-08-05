InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 44,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

