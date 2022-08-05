INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,233.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

INmune Bio Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 83,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,337. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at INmune Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 7,700 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,279.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 6,300 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Moss purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,279.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in INmune Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

