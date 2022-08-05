INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,233.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
INmune Bio Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 83,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,337. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in INmune Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
