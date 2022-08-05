Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,189,698 shares in the company, valued at $63,063,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 328,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

