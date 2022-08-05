Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$15,881.25 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,881.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,105,082 shares in the company, valued at C$6,413,184.86.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,960.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$347.50.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,200.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,200.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,200.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.36.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.