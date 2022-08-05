Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases 583 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller acquired 583 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £169.07 ($207.17).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 4th, Tim Weller bought 690 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £172.50 ($211.37).
Capita Price Performance
Shares of CPI traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 27.09 ($0.33). The stock had a trading volume of 12,188,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,649. The firm has a market capitalization of £456.24 million and a PE ratio of 208.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.49. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Featured Stories
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.