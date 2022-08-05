Insider Buying: Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Acquires 1,030 Shares of Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CINF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.26. 830,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,405. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

