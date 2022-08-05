Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,873 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,932.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CMPX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.
Read More
