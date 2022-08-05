Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,873 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,932.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.