Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.72 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $811,362,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $60,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.