Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,049,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60.

Block Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,999,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $286.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Block by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Block by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.