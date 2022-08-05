Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CAO Sells $1,337,452.41 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FIX opened at $101.71 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

