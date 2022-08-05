Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
