Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

