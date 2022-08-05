Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells $11,157.04 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 712 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $11,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,317.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

