Insider Selling: Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Major Shareholder Sells 4,500,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Plc Prudential also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00.

PUK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.93. 467,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prudential by 7.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prudential by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.28) to GBX 1,685 ($20.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,475 ($18.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.67) to GBX 1,687 ($20.67) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.77) to GBX 1,375 ($16.85) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

