Insider Selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells $46,033.20 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $46,033.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Vincent Liu sold 3,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $67,860.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Vincent Liu sold 776 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $15,752.80.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

