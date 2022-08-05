Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederic B. Luddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

NOW stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.85. 2,977,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

