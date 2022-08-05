Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Insider Sells 2,005 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

SBSI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. Stephens upped their price target on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

