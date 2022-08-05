Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells 988 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $16,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $183,218.44.

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $137,834.56.

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,473.30.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,545 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $23,190.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $88,540.48.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $491.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

