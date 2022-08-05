Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $766,200.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XMTR. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Xometry by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xometry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 358,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Xometry by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

