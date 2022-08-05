Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Insmed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of INSM stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.91. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Insmed by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 112,407 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

