Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director John M. Morphy Sells 1,750 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $109.34. 120,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,158. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 981.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insperity by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

