Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.05. 832,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,421. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $439,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

