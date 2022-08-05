Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72), Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Insulet Price Performance
Insulet stock traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.05. 832,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,421. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.28 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
